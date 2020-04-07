Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Garden of Dreams Foundation fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall would have been held Tuesday night.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Garden of Dreams Foundation fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall would have been held Tuesday night.
The “Beyond A Dream” talent shows teams up famous artists with local aspiring musicians, dancers, actors and singers.
Since they won’t be able to perform on stage this year, a group of alumni gathered on a different “stage,” along with mentor Wé McDonald, for a moving rendition of Andra Day‘s “Rise Up.”