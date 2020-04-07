Comments
PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — First responders organized a traveling show of gratitude to front line medical workers in New Jersey.
A parade of police vehicles, with sirens and flashing lights, pulled up in front of St. Mary’s General Hospital in Passaic on Tuesday morning.
Patients, nurses and other staff members were presented with bouquets of flowers and signs with slogans of support and encouragement.
The Passaic Police Department called its mission “Operation Spread Some Love.”