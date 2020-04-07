Coronavirus Update: Bakeries On Long Island Prepare For Changes Around Easter, Passover CelebrationsBakers on Long Island are adjusting to changes around Easter and Passover celebrations created by the spread of coronavirus.

Quarantine Kitchen: See What The Pros Are Cooking During Coronavirus Social DistancingSee what the pros are cooking while safely social distancing at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus And Passover: How New Yorkers Are Changing Their CelebrationsThe holidays may look a little different this spring through experts have tips on how to keep Passover celebrations as normal as possible.

Coronavirus Tip: DIY Facial Covering With Handkerchief, Hair Ties And Essential OilsCBS2's John Elliott demonstrates a quick way to fold a bandana or large handkerchief around two hair ties with a drop of an essential oil to make a cloth boundary over your mouth that will work as a makeshift mask.

The Queensboro Hoping Takeout Cocktails Can Help It Survive CoronavirusLimited to takeout and delivery, the Queensboro, a Jackson Heights neighborhood favorite, looks to keep its employees working.

Coronavirus Home Tips: How To Stay Calm, Well-Fed And Healthy During The COVID-19 OutbreakStay safe, well-fed and mentally healthy with this at-home tips from CBS sister site Chowhound.