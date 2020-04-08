NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway will now remain closed until June 7.
The Broadway League says the top priority is protecting theatergoers and the thousands of people who work there.
Anyone who has a ticket for a performance before June 7 can contact their point of purchase for an exchange or refund.
Broadway was shut down on March 12 and initially was scheduled to reopen the week of April 12.
The runs of at least two Broadway shows that were scheduled to open this spring have been canceled, and several others have been postponed until the fall.
As a result of the shutdown, the Tony Awards, which were scheduled for June 7, have been postponed. The ceremony will be rescheduled at a later date, according to producers.