



— With this fight against coronavirus comes a constant need for protective equipment for those on the front lines, and the supplies are coming from unlikely sources.

Healthcare workers have sounded the alarm about the dire need for protective personal equipment (PPEs), like surgical gowns, masks and gloves.

“We’re working hard every day to make sure each and every hospital gets what they need, distributes it effectively, constantly gets resupplied with it needs it,” Mayor Bill d Blasio said.

And constantly gets resupplied when they need it.

But hospitals like Saint Barnabas has had to depend heavily on the kindness of strangers to get the supplies to keep the staff safe, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Wednesday.

Everyone from the Ford Motor Company, which donated 3,000 face shields, to Fordham Prep, which donated supplies from its science lab.

Emergency room Dr. Ernest Patti said he is grateful, but knows the supply could run out.

“Every time I go to work I get fresh PPE to put on, which is very valuable. But all of us are also cognizant of the fact that our supply may not last forever,” Dr. Patti said.

This week, Mount Sinai Health System launched a campaign to raise money for supplies, among other mounting needs.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Sanin is addressing similar concerns for front-line workers as the president of the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island.

“What I’m hearing across the board is that people are having to use garbage bags to create protection,” Sanin said.

That’s why the Council is partnering with Massachusetts nonprofit All Hands and Hearts to raise money for PPE.

“Because they are an international disaster relief organization, they have connections to be able to procure PPE and to be able to get it to Long Island as quickly as possible,” Sanin said.

Businesses and organizations are having to stand in the gap when the government can’t fulfill the dire needs of those on the front lines of the crisis.