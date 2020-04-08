PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The mayor of Paterson, New Jersey is among the local people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mayor Andre Sayegh announced the diagnosis on his Facebook page.
“Like so many others around the world, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. In fact, I tested over the weekend with first responders, because I’ve been out there as well. So today, receiving those results was somewhat sobering,” he said. “But I want to assure you, I don’t have a fever and I’m not having any breathing issues.”
The mayor said he will self-quarantine at home while continuing to direct the city’s response.
“I encourage all Patersonians to take this disease seriously and stay at home when possible. Even
with all my careful efforts of social distancing for the last month – keeping six feet away from all
individuals, vigorously practicing good hand hygiene, and even over the last week, wearing a
mask in public – I have fallen prey to this virus,” he added in a press release. “But I am a fighter and will continue to do my job on behalf of the City of Paterson. I will keep you updated on my health as the days progress.”
All of us at NJ TRANSIT mourn the tragic and untimely loss of conductor Joe Hansen from complications related to COVID19. Joe positively impacted many lives as he served customers for more than 20 years. Joe was a well-loved member of the NJT family, and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/GCGanJS02s
— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) April 8, 2020
Also in New Jersey, a longtime NJ Transit conductor died of complications from the virus.
The agency said Joe Hansen was a more than 20-year veteran and will be deeply missed.