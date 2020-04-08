



– One of Brooklyn’s most popular restaurants is reopening Wednesday after closing due to the coronavirus

CBS2’s Charlie Cooper explains how Win Son restaurant and bakery in Brooklyn are preparing to do so safely.

You can usually find a line wrapped around Win Son on a typical day, but today isn’t that.

“Our hope is that people still feel good about ordering delivery and take out,” said owner Josh Ku.

Those are the only options Ku says they’ll have right now as the Taiwanese restaurant reopens for business after closing a month ago due to coronavirus threats.

“When we decided to close, it was based on several factors. The most important one being the comfort level of our management team and our employees,” Ku said.

While closed, the restaurant set up a fund to help assist those employees – and also undocumented workers in the restaurant industry.

“Who cannot partake of the same benefits that documented workers can, and our goal with that was to just help fundraise overall to address this disconnect that I believe everyone understands and acknowledges is really the backbone of our industry,” Ku said.

Moving forward, the restaurant will be operating with a very small crew. To limit contact, customers won’t be allowed inside but can order exclusively for pickup and delivery on the Caviar app.

“We are keeping everyone outside, having one point person to interface with delivery and pick-up people to also further manage the interaction,” Ku said.

Employees will have rules to follow in the restaurant.

“Wiping down work surfaces at all times, washing and sanitizing of your hands upon entry,” Ku said.

All things Ku says are standard but vital, now more than ever, in protecting employees and customers.