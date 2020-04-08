Coronavirus UpdateNew Jersey Closes All Parks, Orders Schools To Stay Shut Down 'Indefinitely'
Outside of an isolated shower, the remainder of the day stays dry. We should even see some breaks of sun with highs in the 60s; points south and west will be around 70 degrees.

(Credit: CBS2)

A cold front will deliver a round of showers and iso’d thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a marginal risk for severe weather, so an isolated severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Outside of that, expect gusty winds (35-45+ mph) with potentially higher gusts elsewhere.

(Credit: CBS2)

A wrap around shower (snow shower N&W) is possible on Friday with gusty winds still in place. It will be cooler, too, with highs only in the 50s.

