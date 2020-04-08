Comments
Outside of an isolated shower, the remainder of the day stays dry. We should even see some breaks of sun with highs in the 60s; points south and west will be around 70 degrees.
A cold front will deliver a round of showers and iso’d thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a marginal risk for severe weather, so an isolated severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Outside of that, expect gusty winds (35-45+ mph) with potentially higher gusts elsewhere.
A wrap around shower (snow shower N&W) is possible on Friday with gusty winds still in place. It will be cooler, too, with highs only in the 50s.