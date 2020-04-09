Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — So-called “temperature brigade” teams are now being sent to 22 different MTA bus, subway and train stations to monitor the health of front line transit workers.
The MTA says 2,000 employees a day are being checked using thermal scan thermometers.
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees of higher is being sent home.
The MTA hopes to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the ranks by identifying anyone running a fever.