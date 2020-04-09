Comments
MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Rockland County are cracking down on people who don’t obey emergency orders mandating social distancing.
Officers say they responded to a synagogue in Monsey after receiving complaints. They found 30-50 men praying together.
Eight were arrested for disorderly conduct. They now face up to $1,000 in fines.
Ramapo police say they will arrest more people if the gatherings continue.
