MONSEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Rockland County are cracking down on people who don’t obey emergency orders mandating social distancing.

Officers say they responded to a synagogue in Monsey after receiving complaints. They found 30-50 men praying together.

Eight were arrested for disorderly conduct. They now face up to $1,000 in fines.

Ramapo police say they will arrest more people if the gatherings continue.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

