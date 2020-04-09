



Gov. Andrew Cuomo said progress being made in “flattening the curve” of coronavirus cases does not mean people can relax in terms of social distancing.

New York recorded the lowest number of new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 pandemic began, Cuomo said Thursday.

“If we stop acting the way we’re acting, you will see those numbers go up,” Cuomo said. “So it is essential that we keep that curve flattened because we don’t have an option of handling the curve if it goes higher.”

Cuomo said the 18 days of New York’s PAUSE order shutting non-essential businesses and schools have felt “like a lifetime.”

Cuomo said he believes the virus will come in waves, and we’re dealing with just the first wave of infections.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Cuomo commented on the 799 lives lost to coronavirus yesterday – the highest single-day total yet. There have been 7,067 total deaths in the state so far.

“It’s gotten to the point frankly that we’re going to bring in additional funeral directors to deal with the number of people who have passed,” Cuomo said. “Put all of this in perspective. I lived through 9/11. 9/11 was supposed to be the darkest day in New York for a generation. We’ve done everything we can since 9/11 to make sure 9/11 didn’t happen again. We lose 2,753 lives on 9/11. We’ve lost over 7,000 lives to this crisis. That is so shocking and painful and breathtaking, I don’t even have the words for it.”

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cuomo said the state would do more to address the racial disparity of those being killed by coronavirus by opening more testing in minority communities.

Cuomo announced a blood drive for those who have recovered from COVID-19 to gather plasma which can be used to treat people who get infected. Prospective donors can make an arrangement to do so by clicking here.

Cuomo announced a new program called New York Loves, a central hub for charities and non-profits and people wanting to donate and help.

PHOTO GALLERY: A Look Inside NYC’s Viral ‘Warzone’

A new simplified unemployment form is being rolled out online at 7 p.m. tonight to help address the glut of people who haven’t been able to successfully apply for unemployment so far. The system has crashed due to the volume of demand.

“It’s one of the unanticipated consequences of situation like this,” Cuomo said.

The state is now working with Google to revise the online form.

Cuomo said the state now has 1,000 people to process unemployment claims. Some 810,000 claims have been filed since March 9, and 600,000 claims have been processed so far. More than 200,000 claims remain in “partial” status, in which an applicant may have left a field blank.

The new system will have Department of Labor employees calling applicants within 72 hours to avoid people calling and getting busy signals.

Cuomo said the coronavirus pandemic was more devastating to the New York economy and New York budget, which is a function of the New York economy, than 9/11 by far.”

New York was looking at a revenue shortfall of $10-15 billion. The state is suspending raises to state workers for 90 days rather than laying people off.