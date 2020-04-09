



— Being stuck inside, working from home, with no alone time is proving to be the ultimate stress test for families and couples.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to people who are figuring out how to make it work.

Denise Wilkinson is doing her work as a legal secretary from the kitchen. Her husband, Austin, is a law clerk, set up in the dining room.

Their house has become a co-working space shared with two teenage sons, one back from college.

“Now that he’s home, he’s back into his old habits. And he’s sleeping, and I’m like, don’t you have a class that you’re supposed to be attending, young man?” Denise said.

“Don’t you have your own Zoom meeting?” Austin said.

The Wilkinsons have been married for 30 years but are only now learning about each other’s work personalities.

“This guy is called into a lot of meetings. I had no idea he was so important, actually because every time I turn around he’s like, you have to be quiet in the kitchen,” Denise said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Also adjusting are Paulina Marinova and her fiance, Anthony. They had to reschedule their wedding because of the quarantine and are now stuck inside, working side by side.

“In real life, he uses very simple words to get the message across, but on calls, he’ll use words like, it would behoove you. It’s just like, where did that come from?” Marinova said.

Families have been venting and joking on social media. One mother posted a video of herself holding up a sign saying, “They do nothing to help out.”

Family expert Sharmi Albrechtsen posted a video showing her husband’s “home office” as he worked on a laptop while laying on the bedroom floor in his pajamas.

It spurred Albrechtsen to call a family meeting and set rules.

“One was no pajamas after 10 a.m. Number one. And then also, work hours. When do we start? When do we have lunch together? When do we go to bed?” she said.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211

It’s also important to take some alone time, says wife and mom of three Michele Sacher.

“We have to keep reminding people of, you know, understanding and respecting each other’s space,” she said.

At least we’re all figuring it out together.