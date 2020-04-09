



— Hundreds of buildings across the country lit up blue Thursday night to say thank you to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

From Madison Square Garden to Broadway marquees, the Kosciuszko Bridge to One World Trade, New York City was shining bright blue.

Michael Fiur is one of the “Light It Blue” campaign’s organizers.

“We hope that it just creates this giant hug for all the health care workers and essential workers,” he told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

More than 100 buildings and landmarks in New York, and 400 venues nationwide, were illuminated together at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The tribute is a thank you to all of our essential workers.

“It’s because of the importance of the workers who are going into work every day, risking their lives, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before, and wanting to do something to show them that we care,” Fiur said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

While blue is a salute to health care workers, it’s also intended to bring a sense of calm to the city’s skyline, a little Band-Aid for our despair and uncertainty.

“It’s just a hopeful, bright color,” Fiur said.

“To say, we’re there for you,” said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin.

It’s solidarity in unprecedented isolation.

“Anything that we can do that pulls us all together with the rest of the community is very inspiring,” St. Martin said.

There’s no building too tall or window too small to take part.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211

Organizers hope this is just the first of many weekly tributes.

“Because everyone cares so much about these people who are literally putting their lives on the front line every day to save lives,” Fiur said.

At what feels like our darkest hour, light shines as a reminder that we’re not alone.