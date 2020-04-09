Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 48-year-old man was shot to death last night on Staten Island.
Police were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. to Bradley Ave. near Harrold St. in the Manor Heights neighborhood.
Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.
He was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s name has not been released, and there’s no word on a suspect.
Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.