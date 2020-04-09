Outside of a passing shower or two, this morning doesn’t look terribly active. Then, early to mid afternoon, a line of showers and storms will cross the tri-state area. These storms will have the potential to produce brief heavy downpours, small hail and damaging winds. By mid to late afternoon, skies clear up and we dry out.
The other headline for today is the winds with peak gusts of 45-50 mph expected. That said, a wind advisory will go into effect midday and remain in effect until this evening.
Tonight will remain breezy with an isolated shower (snow shower inland) possible, but it will be much colder… wind chills dipping to around 30 by dawn.
Tomorrow will be another windy day with peak gusts of 40-50 mph. That said, a wind advisory may need to be issued once again. Outside of that, expect a stray shower (snow shower north) with temperatures running nearly 10 degrees cooler… just the low 50s for a high.
As for Saturday, it starts off cold with wind chills in the 30s, but it will be a great looking day.