



The coronavirus quarantine is hitting the beauty industry hard.

Those jobs rely on face-to-face contact, but some are getting creative.

Gerdie Rene Gordon, owner of the Beauty Boutique in Cambria Heights, Queens, may no longer be able to service her clients in the salon. But she’s now helping them at home by selling customized kits will all of the hair care products they need.

Add to that free online videos, called Tress Talks, to help with their technique.

“It’s more than just having the revenue, it’s being able to provide something that’s needed,” Gordon told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Makeup artist Camara Aunique has a roster of top actresses and executives as her clients. Now that the gigs have stopped, she turned to Instagram and began providing daily tutorials.

“Amazing response. I have women from Dubai, South Africa, Hungary, China that [are] tuning in every day,” she said.

Now, she’s focusing on selling her lash line to her growing audience and offering more personalized virtual makeup services for a fee.

“I get to see what they have and we do our makeup together,” she said. “Step-by-step show them techniques that I know to help them create really great looks.”

With businesses suddenly closed indefinitely, creativity is a means of survival – even if it doesn’t pay all of the bills.

“Don’t panic. Just sit down and write everything out, even your fears,” said Gordon. “You have to be proactive now. Reach out to your creditors, reach out to your different accounts.”

“I just feel like it’s preparation for doing the things we’ve always wanted to do,” Aunique added.

Both women are remaining optimistic, despite the uncertainty. They’re also looking to pursue other opportunities. After all, their livelihoods depend on it.