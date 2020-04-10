NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – His Major League Baseball career could’ve been his greatest glory, but one man in Queens had a higher calling.

Mark Hamilton had a successful baseball career, reports CBS2’s Steve Overmyer.

He was a 9-year pro and won a World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals, but his new career has a different purpose: As a doctor.

“It’s interesting to walk into medicine at a time like this,” said Dr. Mark Hamilton. “It’s something here in the United States we thought these are problems the rest of the world deals with and we don’t really deal with this, but here we are.”

Hamilton spent most of his career in the minors appearing in 47 Major League Games. His graduation from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra has been fast-tracked so he could join the fight faster.

Now he’s a doctor. His new team is Northwell’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center

“I grew up around medicine and this is something I’ve always wanted to do, and so fortunate to do it after my baseball career,” said Hamilton. “We’re walking into a firestorm as you put it because it’s dire circumstances for a lot of people.”

Through baseball history plenty of players have the nickname “Doc,” far fewer have earned it.

“Sports are amazing and you see people’s accomplishments, and they’re incredible and bring people joy, but they don’t bring people life,” he said.

“The wins in medicine is every single time someone can help someone through a difficult hour,” he said.

Hamilton has received his most important call up to the show. He used to fight off fastballs, but now fighting to save lives.