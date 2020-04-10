



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says hospitals saw a decrease in the number of coronavirus patients in the ICU for the first time since the pandemic started.

The governor said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the latest hospitalization numbers but acknowledged “we continue to lose a tremendous number of lives and endure great pain.”

Cuomo reported 777 new deaths, bringing the total to 7,844. He once again compared the death toll to the September 11th terror attacks.

“I believed 9/11 was the worst situation that I was going to deal with in my lifetime. To put it in perspective, 2,753 people lost their lives on 9/11. We’re at 7,844,” he said. “So in terms of lives lost, that this situation should exceed 9/11 is still beyond my capacity to fully appreciate.”

He also called on the federal government to establish a COVID-19 Heroes Compensation Fund, like the one created after 9/11, for all essential workers impacted by the pandemic and their families.

As far as the road to reopening, the governor said it starts with increased testing.

“It’s not going to be a light switch where you flip this economy like you flip a light switch. It’s not going to be everybody goes back next Thursday, it’s not going to happen that way,” he said. “It’s going to be a gradual phased process and it’s going to be reliant on testing.”

Cuomo said the state health lab continues to focus on bringing antibody testing up to scale. He also said New Jersey and Connecticut have said they would be willing to create a joint testing coalition, which could partner with the federal level.

“Second on reopening, you need a federal stimulus bill. They’ve passed a couple already, but you need a fair federal stimulus bill that is not a political pork barrel bill. You know where the cases are, you know where the need is,” said the governor. “I understand the political dynamics of the U.S. Senate, but this is not a time to be passing bills that really are to make sure your home state gets enough funding. That’s not what this is about. This is about helping the country come back.”

Finally, the governor said everyone has to learn from this experience and make sure there isn’t a second wave.

“How did this happen?” he said. “Because the warning signs were there, and if you don’t know the answer, then how do you know it’s not going to happen again?”

Cuomo said officials must be mindful of what has worked and what hasn’t worked for other countries, and the public should continue social distancing.

We are asking you to stay home — it's How You Save A Life.#NewYorkTough pic.twitter.com/2xR1UKYQ8Y — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 10, 2020

“We are in total control of our destiny here,” he said. “What we do will affect, literately, life and death for hundreds of people.”