NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio headed to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Friday, which was set to receive its first coronavirus patients since being transformed into a temporary hospital.
The facility is standing up 475 beds, including 20 for ICU patients in the NTC’s Indoor Training Center. Twelve tennis courts are being converted into the temporary hospital.
“Even though we are seeing some progress, we don’t what comes next. With this horrible disease, we’ve learned to expect the unexpected,” de Blasio said. “This good work is going to help.”
De Blasio said if the facility isn’t ultimately needed as a hospital, it may transition into a place for people who need to be quarantined.
The NTC, which usually houses the US Open, is now also preparing meals for distribution to patients, workers and school kids. Levy Restaurants is using a commissary at the facility to make the meals. More than 25,000 packages including enough food for two days are made every day, according to the NTC. It says more than 1.2 million meals have been prepared and delivered in just nine days.
“No one thinks this is going to be over soon,” de Blasio said.
De Blasio called on the rent guidelines board to issue a rent freeze. He also called on the state of New York to allow tenants to pay their rents with their security deposits.
De Blasio said there are more people being buried on Hart Island as deaths have picked up because no family members have come forward to claim the remains. He said that the bodies are from all causes of deaths, not just COVID-19.
De Blasio thanked the mayor and citizens of Carmel, Indiana for sending components needed to provide 50,000 tests for COVID-19.
