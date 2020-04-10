



— A New Jersey high school football team had to find a creative way to celebrate their championship while obeying social distancing rules.

The Lyndhurst High School varsity football team won the sectional championship in 2019, earning the highly coveted rings that go along with it, but in this coronavirus reality of social distancing without large gatherings, how would they receive the rings and somehow celebrate?

That’s the dilemma head coach Rich Tuero faced.

“My wife gave me the idea, I’ll be honest with you. She’s the one saying, ‘We’ve had the rings for two weeks sitting on the dining room table,’ so … finally Sunday morning, I woke up and I said, you know what, I’m giving out these rings today,” he told CBS2’s Otis Livingston.

And thus began a nearly eight-hour odyssey around town, recording the delivery of each of the 88 rings and later editing the footage, celebrating a sectional championship 36 years in the waiting.

I am so proud and excited to share this video today. These kids and my coaches mean the world to me, and with all the negativity going around, I just wanted to be able to make them smile! We are LYNDHURST We are FAMILYhttps://t.co/S1NVJYtabV — Rich Tuero (@CoachTuero) April 8, 2020

Video shows Tuero even delivered a ring to one team member who was working at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

“I didn’t realize how tired I was until I got home. As I’m going, you get excited. ‘Oh, I’m going to Aaron Alvarez’s house now, alright, let’s go! I’m going to my next kid’s house,’ and I’m all jacked up … It was moments I’ll never forget,” Tuero said.

One player did try to give Tuero a hug, but the coach backed away, insisting on keeping a safe social distance.

“Tommy Ryan, I’ve had for four years … great kid, we’re also real tight,” Tuero said.

While his students are stuck at home, away from their friends and the activities they love, Tuero was able to bring a moment of joy to their day and remind them of a better, more normal time.

“Making people happy, that’s what it’s all about,” Tuero said.