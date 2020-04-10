NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – MTA workers are part of the essential workforce that’s keeping the city running and making sure first responders and health care workers can travel to the frontlines.
However, transit employees continue to face challenges of their own.
Police say one worker was the victim of an assault earlier this week in Queens.
The attack happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Queens Plaza station.
Police say the suspect approached the male employee and asked a question.
When the suspect got close enough, he allegedly punched the man in the face and then chased him with a golf club.
Police say the suspect took off with two other men, and the worker was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye said Friday that 50 workers have died of COVID-19.