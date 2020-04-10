Comments
Winds will gust from 40-50 mph today; parts of the area will remain under a wind advisory. Outside of that, expect an isolated shower and much cooler temperatures… just the low 50s this afternoon.
We’ve got another cold and blustery one on tap tonight with wind chills falling into the upper 20s by dawn. There are also freeze watches for parts of northern NJ, so a freeze warning may have to be issued for those areas later today.
Tomorrow gets off to a cold start wind chills in the 30s in the morning. For the remainder of the day, it will be sunny and breezy with highs in the mid and upper 50s.
For Sunday/Easter, expect more cloud cover, a slight chance of showers late in the day and highs in the low 60s.