



Social media has become an outlet for people to share their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pictures, videos and moving posts remind everyone they’re in this together.

At times when it’s hard to find the words, music is the universal language that brings people together in perfect harmony.

A video by the group Playing for Change features musicians from around the world performing the song “The Weight.” It was originally posted last year, but it’s making the rounds again as the foundation works to raise money for students and teachers impacted by the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Music and dance have been a source of happiness for many stuck at home.

Basketball star LeBron James shared a TikTok video from his home dancing to Drake’s new song “Toosie Slide” with his family.

A man named Alfred also did a viral dance, celebrating his release from Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas. He was one of the hospital’s most critical patients in the ICU but is now on the road to recovery at home.

If you’re wondering how Alfred is doing today : pic.twitter.com/rT85ubqHRb — Southern Hills Hosp. (@SHHospitalLV) April 9, 2020

The nonprofit Commonpoint Queens shared a sing-along video encouraging the community to “stay together while we are apart” during Passover and upcoming holidays.

Sisters Lindsay and Jaime Wilson are also spreading holiday love in Linwood, New Jersey. They’re making baskets for seniors who are spending Easter alone.

Gov. Phil Murphy even gave them a special thank you.

Thank you Lindsay and your sister for this heartwarming act of social solidarity. One small spark of light can transform the darkness we’re facing. https://t.co/XA7NHfHBMa — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 8, 2020

Of course, pictures of our furry friends are bound to make you smile.

Texas high school teacher Kathy Louque is missing her students but her dog Honey is keeping her busy suiting up for spirit day, career day, gym class, even Good Friday.

Celebrations are also in order for a couple who tied the knot in Jersey City.

The Instagram caption says it all, “A happy sight to see during these tough times.”