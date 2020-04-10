NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Social media has become an outlet for people to share their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.
Pictures, videos and moving posts remind everyone they’re in this together.
At times when it’s hard to find the words, music is the universal language that brings people together in perfect harmony.
A video by the group Playing for Change features musicians from around the world performing the song “The Weight.” It was originally posted last year, but it’s making the rounds again as the foundation works to raise money for students and teachers impacted by the pandemic.
Music and dance have been a source of happiness for many stuck at home.
Basketball star LeBron James shared a TikTok video from his home dancing to Drake’s new song “Toosie Slide” with his family.
A man named Alfred also did a viral dance, celebrating his release from Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas. He was one of the hospital’s most critical patients in the ICU but is now on the road to recovery at home.
If you’re wondering how Alfred is doing today : pic.twitter.com/rT85ubqHRb
— Southern Hills Hosp. (@SHHospitalLV) April 9, 2020
The nonprofit Commonpoint Queens shared a sing-along video encouraging the community to “stay together while we are apart” during Passover and upcoming holidays.

This evening many of us will mark the beginning of the #Passover holiday with a Seder, many others will celebrate #Easter on Sunday, and #Ramadan begins in a couple of weeks. This year our holiday #celebrations will be different. These are our new realities. Over the course of a single lifetime, we go through moments of crisis as well as times of stability. We are in the midst of a moment of crisis, let’s stay together while we are apart. We promise you this: No matter how long the coronavirus outbreak lasts, Commonpoint Queens will continue to do everything we can to help you. We cannot be with you in person but we are with you. From our house to yours, we wish you and your loved ones a happy, peaceful, and healthy holiday. Together, we will go from strength to strength. Now enjoy our staff singing for you, because there ain't no mountain high enough, ain't no valley low enough, and ain't no river wide enough…to keep us from getting to you ❤ . . #communityhappenshere #queens #chagsameach #bettertogether #emergencyservices #community #love #donate #nonprofit #jcc
Sisters Lindsay and Jaime Wilson are also spreading holiday love in Linwood, New Jersey. They’re making baskets for seniors who are spending Easter alone.
Gov. Phil Murphy even gave them a special thank you.
Thank you Lindsay and your sister for this heartwarming act of social solidarity. One small spark of light can transform the darkness we’re facing. https://t.co/XA7NHfHBMa
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 8, 2020
Of course, pictures of our furry friends are bound to make you smile.
Texas high school teacher Kathy Louque is missing her students but her dog Honey is keeping her busy suiting up for spirit day, career day, gym class, even Good Friday.
Celebrations are also in order for a couple who tied the knot in Jersey City.

A happy sight to seeing during these tough times!❤️ A couple got married in front of @vanvorstparkjc today right under the growing cherry blossom trees!🌸 .⠀ .⠀ ⠀ #jcfamilies#jcmakeityours#parentsinjerseycity#jerseycitymoms#jerseycitydads#paulushook#newport#vanvorstpark#hamiltonpark#jerseycity#jcschools#downtownJC#jerseycitynj#jerseycity#hudsoncounty#hoboken#hobokennj#jerseycitylife#jerseycityliving#jerseycity#cherryblossoms#vanvorstpark#jerseycitywedding#coronavirus#coronavirusnews#lovealwayswins
The Instagram caption says it all, “A happy sight to see during these tough times.”