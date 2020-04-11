



– More facial coverage and fewer seats on public transport are part of the latest tactics ordered for New Jersey residents to slow the spread of coronavirus

Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order on Saturday mandating NJ Transit and all private carriers to cut their passenger capacity to 50% their maximum, and those commuters riding the trains must wear facial coverings while on board.

The new restrictions go into effect Monday at 8 p.m. Under the same order, train workers of such lines must be given face covering and gloves, said Murphy.

In addition to the trains, Murphy ordered all customers heading into New Jersey restaurants and bars for take-out must be wearing facial coverings and gloves. Those remaining outside for curbside pick-up do not have to wear such protection.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Delivery staff from restaurants are also ordered to wear facial covering and gloves, which must be provided by their employers.

In both the transit and restaurant cases, the facial covers do not need to be medical-grade, and Murphy noted such PPE should remain reserved as a priority for medical staff working directly with COVID-19 cases in hospitals and other emergency facilities.

“There are any number of ways you could cover your mouth and nose with a bandana or a homemade fabric covering,” said Murphy. “I know for some of you you may view this as just another inconvenience, remembering to bring your face covering to the supermarket or now to pick up your takeout order may be a hassle. But you know what would be really inconvenient is if you ended up in the hospital with COVID-19, or you went inadvertently (and) infected a family member.”

The order comes the same day New Jersey say 251 new deaths, bringing the state total toll up to 2,183 people. The state has 58,151 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 3,599 since Friday.

In terms of county-by-county infections, hotspots remain in the north:

Bergen County: 9,362 confirmed cases (435 deaths)

Essex County: 7,007 confirmed cases (412 deaths)

Hudson County: 6,851 confirmed cases (183 deaths)

Union County: 5,865 confirmed cases (195 deaths)

Middlesex County: 5,406 confirmed cases (177 deaths)

Passaic County: 5,295 confirmed cases (119 deaths)

Monmouth County: 3,651 confirmed cases (115 deaths)

Ocean County: 3,403 confirmed cases (132 deaths)

Morris County: 2,925 confirmed cases (152 deaths)

Somerset County: 1,642 confirmed cases (78 deaths)

Mercer County: 1,434 confirmed cases (49 deaths)

Camden County: 1,180 confirmed cases (29 deaths)

Burlington County: 1,031 confirmed cases (22 deaths)

Gloucester County: 487 confirmed cases (9 deaths)

Sussex County: 456 confirmed cases (27 deaths)

Warren County: 362 confirmed cases (18 deaths)

Hunterdon County: 301 confirmed cases (11 deaths)

Atlantic County: 230 confirmed cases (7 deaths)

Cumberland County: 154 confirmed cases (3 deaths)

Cape May County: 129 confirmed cases (5 deaths)

Salem County: 56 confirmed cases (3 deaths)

Muprhy said testing sites will be closed on Easter Sunday.