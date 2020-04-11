Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a blustery day across the area with cool temps and mostly clear skies. Expect things to stay dry and clear overnight with chilly air making its return… with overnight lows in the low 30s to low 40s!
Tomorrow will be a very pleasant Easter Sunday as temps will be in the low and mid 60s under partly sunny skies. There is a very slight chance of a stray shower, but that would be after sunset and well north of NYC.
Monday looks like a very stormy and warm day with temps near 70, periods of very heavy rain, and strong, damaging wind.
Stay tuned for the latest!