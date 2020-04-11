Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Christians are preparing for the holiest day of the year.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Christians are preparing for the holiest day of the year.
The Easter Vigil of the Lord’s resurrection was held Saturday night at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
Timothy Cardinal Dolan led the mass.
Of course, no parishioners were allowed to attend, but it could be seen online.
RELATED STORY: Timothy Cardinal Dolan Speaks About Faith Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Sunday’s Easter service will also be streamed.
You can watch Sunday morning’s Easter mass from the Archdiocese of Rockville Centre on TV 10/55 at 11 a.m. You can also watch on CBSN New York by clicking here.