



There are now 70 intubations per day on average, down from 200-300 per day.

De Blasio said the next phase of the fight includes dramatically expanding the rate of testing, especially in hard-hit minority communities.

“That is contingent upon getting the supply we need. This is something that has to come from, I’m sad to say, outside the city. We cannot produce here in any kind of way that anyone’s explained to me, at least. We need to get these supplies in from elsewhere,” de Blasio said. “This will be targeted testing in communities with the greatest needs.”

De Blasio said he aims to create community testing sites at:

East New York, Brooklyn

Morrisania, the Bronx

Harlem

Jamaica, Queens

The Vanderbilt Clinic on Staten Island

“But here’s the key point. The federal government really needs to step up. Again, they have not been doing what we all needed, and this is true all over the country, we have not gotten the help we need on testing. Here’s a chance to get it right,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio said as of Monday morning, all city workers who come in contact with the public will be required to have a face covering.

“We have never, ever underestimated this enemy we’re fighting. Coronavirus is ferocious and has presented us with a challenge like we’ve never, ever seen before and certainly our nation has not seen anything like in a century,” de Blasio said. “So this was a tough and painful week, but it was also a very different week than the one we expected, and thank God for that.”

New York City now has enough N95 and surgical masks and gloves for the week ahead, but face shields and surgical gowns will have to be resupplied for the following week.

De Blasio said that projection was based on the “crisis standard” of equipment, as opposed to a “peacetime standard.”

The mayor unveiled a new initiative to help hire New Yorkers to work in hospital systems.

“So I want to say all New Yorkers who are looking for work: Join a team of heroes. Help out in our hospitals, fighting back the coronavirus and saving lives. Right away, Health and Hospitals will be hiring 500 non-clinical staff, so not medical staff. Folks who can help transport patients, who can work on the clerical team, who can help the hospitals running with critical work including cleaning and maintenance,” de Blasio said.

There will be 500 of these jobs to start with, but de Blasio expected that number to grow to thousands. People interested in applying can click here.

De Blasio urged city residents to “keep the faith” amid the pandemic.

“You support each other. You stand up for each other. We’re going to need it. We’re going to need it in the weeks and months ahead,” he said.

