



On Saturday, de Blasio announced that schools would be closed. A few hours later, Cuomo said not so fast, and wants that decision to be considered regionally.

The two continued to reiterate their positions Sunday, with de Blasio saying his decision was based on the health and safety of New York City residents, and Cuomo saying that because the workforce is Tri-State, decisions like this are best made regionally.

“Yesterday, Chancellor Carranza and I talked about the painful reality that our schools would not be able to open up again for this school year. And we explained obviously why that was the right thing to do in terms of health and safety, why it was the right thing to do in terms of recognizing what would be possible academically with only a few weeks in person,” de Blasio said Sunday. “But we had a reason in making that decision to know that we could keep supporting our kids, and we laid out a five point plan of the ways we’re going to support our kids, our parents, prepare for this phase and beyond.”

De Blasio said the Department of Education continues to build out its remote learning program, along with private partners. The Department of Education has distributed roughly 175,000 devices to students to aid with remote learning, and are now shipping an additional 70,000 iPads.

De Blasio said he and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza made the decision Friday evening. He said Cuomo’s office was notified of the decision Saturday morning.

“We came to the firm conclusion that this was the only thing possible, honestly. The only right thing to do, and that it had to be done. And as soon as we were convinced it had to be done, it was important to tell our community, and tell our parents that this was this decision so people could plan accordingly. It’s as simple as that,” de Blasio. “I respect the governor. I think the governor has done a very good job in this crisis. I’ve said that before, I want to say it again. We’ve talked a lot in this crisis. Our teams talk literally many, many times a day. I think there’s been a lot of agreement on the direction that we have to take.”

“It’s as simple as this. This is something the chancellor and I had to do. We have to protect our children, our parent,s our families, our educators. New York City public schools have to remain closed for the remainder of the school year,” de Blasio. “The bottom line here is about health and safety, and it’s about getting us out of this horrible phase we’re in with widespread transmission and getting us safely to the next phase. And we have to be real smart, and I’ve said cautious, careful to not allow resurgence of this disease.”

Cuomo again said again Sunday that a coordinated, regional plan with New Jersey and Connecticut is one that will work best.

“We will do it in a coordinated, regional approach,” Cuomo said. “We’re not going to reopen any school until it is safe from public health point of view.”

Cuomo said reopening “has to work in a coordinated plan with businesses.”

“If you’re saying schools aren’t going to open, you’re saying businesses aren’t going to open,” Cuomo said. “June is a long way from now.”

Cuomo said the regional approach is necessary because the workforce is Tri-State.

As far as the effectiveness of remote learning, and attendance?

“What we need to do now is really ensure parents are close allies with their teachers,” de Blasio said. “No, we do not have an easy, traditional attendance measure. What we know so far is that there’s nowhere near the participation that we’d like to see, but we expect that to change with each week.”

“Attendance is being taken,” Carranza said. “We’ve started a new way of collecting attendance… and grading and academic standards are still in effect.”

Carranza said that because not every student has a device, flexibility and patience are called for.