By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hope everybody has been enjoying their Sunday, especially if you celebrate Easter! We’ll have a rather tranquil evening ahead with increasing clouds, and temps will stay comfortably cool in the 50s tonight. After midnight is the best chance for any rain to start, and it will get breezy.
If there was ever a good reason to stay inside tomorrow, the stormy weather would certainly rank up there! Expect a very rainy & windy day across the area, with torrential rain, lightning, and very strong wind gusts. Some gusts could reach 70 mph!
Things will quiet down Monday night with a much nicer day in store Tuesday. Expect brighter skies, much less wind, and pleasant temps in the upper 50s.