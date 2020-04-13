By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you absolutely have to head out Monday, be warned: a very powerful storm will affect the region. It will bring with it torrential rain, thunderstorms, and potentially destructive winds.
It’ll be a very mild day with temperatures reaching the upper 60s inland. Waves of heavy rain will lead to some localized flooding issues, and strong winds could gust up to 70 mph. As such, there could be downed trees and power outages, and least of all tricky driving conditions.
Things will quiet down Monday night with much quieter conditions expected Tuesday. There should be brighter skies, much less wind, and pleasant temps in the upper 50s.
The next chance for rain will come on Wednesday, but won’t be anything like what we’ll all see on Monday. Stay safe!