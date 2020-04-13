



– The number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey continues to grow.

Gov. Phil Murphy said that in the past 24 hours, there have been:

3,219 new cases, 64,585 total

7,781 hospitalized

1,886 in ICU

1,611 ventilators in use

556 patients discharged

There have been 94 additional deaths, for a total of 2,443.

“To put that in perspective, that is more than the number of New Jerseyans who gave their lives in the combination of the Korean and Vietnam wars,” Murphy said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Murphy urged New Jersey residents to keep social distancing.

“There’s no question we don’t get to the point of economic recovery, of societal recovery, unless it is on the back of a health care recovery. Our jobs right now collectively, first and foremost, is to put the fire out in the house, and we’re still not there yet,” Murphy said. “We are right in the thick of it, folks. We can not take our foot of the gas.”

Murphy announced a new executive order prohibiting internet and phone service from being shut off until 30 days after the current state of emergency. The same order prohibits service downgrades, reductions, or late fees unless made in accordance with a Board of Public Utilities policy. All internet and phone service that was cut off due to nonpayment after March 16 must be reconnected under the order.

“I’m doing this for a simple reason. People actually need to stay connected,” Murphy said. “Our kids need internet access for remote learning. Individuals need the ability to telework and seek medical attention electronically. Families need to be able to keep each other informed. This is no time for anyone to have their connection to the world severed.”

