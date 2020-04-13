NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FDNY has lost another member to coronavirus.
Gregory Hodge served 24 years as an EMT with the department.
The FDNY is mourning the loss of Emergency Medical Technician Gregory Hodge, 59, from COVID-19. Read more: https://t.co/skaHrHzPGY pic.twitter.com/ziMpqqSxsW
— FDNY (@FDNY) April 13, 2020
The 59-year-old also worked on the World Trade Center rescue and recovery effort after the 9/11 terror attacks.
So far, at least four other members have lost their lives to COVID-19.
Edward Mungin, Supervising Fire Protection Inspector
The FDNY is mourning the loss of Supervising Fire Protection Inspector Edward Mungin, 56, who died this week from COVID-19 after 8 years with the Department. Read more: https://t.co/8guWbnf3Fe pic.twitter.com/T9V4GGnpOa
— FDNY (@FDNY) April 11, 2020
Kellie Childs, Bureau of Revenue Management Director of Cashiers’ Unit
The Department is mourning the loss of Kellie Childs, 54, who died this week from COVID-19 after 32 years with the Department. Read more: https://t.co/8UnzEoE3tI pic.twitter.com/p2p3SgZxG3
— FDNY (@FDNY) April 11, 2020
Syed Rahman, Deputy Chief Inspector
The FDNY is mourning the loss of Deputy Chief Inspector Syed Rahman, 59, who died this week of COVID-19 after 22 years with the Department. Read more: https://t.co/s0ODpTCvn3 pic.twitter.com/wzqFFK7tkN
— FDNY (@FDNY) April 3, 2020
James Villecco, Auto Mechanic