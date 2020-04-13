Coronavirus UpdateBack And Forth Continues Between Cuomo, De Blasio Over School Closings
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, FDNY, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FDNY has lost another member to coronavirus.

Gregory Hodge served 24 years as an EMT with the department.

The 59-year-old also worked on the World Trade Center rescue and recovery effort after the 9/11 terror attacks.

So far, at least four other members have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Edward Mungin, Supervising Fire Protection Inspector

Kellie Childs, Bureau of Revenue Management Director of Cashiers’ Unit

Syed Rahman, Deputy Chief Inspector

James Villecco, Auto Mechanic

https://twitter.com/FDNY/status/1244361229940002816

Comments

Leave a Reply