We’re expecting rounds of moderate to heavy rain through the day with iso’d strong to severe storms this afternoon. These storms will have the potential to produce heavy downpours, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado; the greatest risk will be west of the city. A high wind warning has been issued for much of the area, including the city; these winds will peak midday and into the afternoon with gusts ranging from 60-70 mph. The main concerns with the winds will be downed trees/branches and downed power lines; high profile vehicles are also of concern.
The showers/storms wrap up from 4-8 pm with clearing skies into tonight.
Tomorrow’s partly sunny overall with temperatures running 5-10 degrees cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s or so.
On Wednesday we get brushed by a coastal low that’s well offshore. For now, we’ll just call it a chance of rain with the best chance S&E.