LONG ISLAND (CBSNewYork) – When Hofstra University law student Jayne Guarino encountered lines of senior citizens at her local grocery store, she had an idea for how to help keep them safe. CBS2’s Elle McLogan spoke with Jayne and her co-coordinator John Fallon.
If you’d like to join Operation Infinity as a volunteer or grocery recipient, contact the group here:
Website: Facebook.com/OperationInfinityLI
Email: operationinfinityny@gmail.com
Phone: (516) 320-0715
