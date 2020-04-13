



A powerful storm is pummeling the area with drenching rain and damaging winds.

A high wind warning is issued until 6 p.m., and gusts are expected reach 60 to 70 miles per hour.

WATCH: CBS2’s John Elliott Has The Latest Weather Forecast

The severe weather prompted New York State to close its coronavirus testing sites for the day. Appointments will be rescheduled.

The following locations are impacted:

New Rochelle (Glen Island)

Bronx 1 (Lehman College)

Bronx 2 (Bay Plaza Mall)

Staten Island (South Beach Psychiatric Center)

Nassau (Jones Beach)

Suffolk (SUNY Stony Brook)

Albany (UAlbany)

Queens (Aqueduct)

Brooklyn (Sears Parking Lot)

Rockland (Anthony Wayne Recreation Area)

Power outages have already started popping up.

Con Edison reported 6,940 customers without service as of 11:15 a.m. PSE&G had 10,000 customers in the dark by 11:30 a.m., and PSEG Long Island had 10,900.

CBS2 received several reports of trees down in Astoria, Queens, Mineola on Long Island and Cortland Manor in Westchester County.

Big tree down on Alpine Drive, Cortlandt Manor, NY. Power is out. @NWSNewYorkNY pic.twitter.com/bNUCYljdXF — Erik Creighton (@ecreightonwx) April 13, 2020

Another tree fell onto a house in Cresskill, New Jersey.

This one crushed a swing set in Cedar Grove.

Another toppled into an intersection in Tenafly.

Scaffolding also collapsed onto a car in East Harlem.

Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast.