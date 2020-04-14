Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s Department of Education reports 50 employees have died of COVID-19 related illness since the outbreak began.
Anyone who knows of a teacher, aide or other educators who should be included on the UFT Honors website can email cmetz@uft.org and send photos of remembered members to uftphotos@gmail.com.
According to coronavirus tracking from March 16 to April 10, officials say the toll includes 21 teachers and 22 classroom aides across all five boroughs.
The United Federation of Teachers union is posting memorial messages on its website about educators lost during the pandemic.
