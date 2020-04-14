Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a show of gratitude for nurses who arrived in our area Tuesday from across the country to help fight coronavirus.
They will begin work Wednesday at 18 hospitals across the New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a show of gratitude for nurses who arrived in our area Tuesday from across the country to help fight coronavirus.
A group of 46 nurses was greeted with a “clap-in” as they arrived for training at the Northwell Institute for Nursing in New Hyde Park, Long Island.
The facility says it couldn’t be more grateful for their help.
“It is so heartwarming to see so many nurses come from so far away to assist us in this time of need,” said Maureen White, executive vice-president and chief nurse executive of Northwell Health. “Without these resources, I don’t know what kind of state we’d be in.”
The visiting team was contracted through a company called Cross Country Nurses.
They will begin work Wednesday at 18 hospitals across the New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.