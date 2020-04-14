



— If New Jersey is going to restart its economy in the foreseeable future, Gov. Phil Murphy says there first must be a lot more accessibility to coronavirus testing.

The governor said as much during his daily news briefing on Tuesday, announcing that New Jersey has conducted the fourth-most tests of any state in the country, behind more populous California, New York, and Florida, but it’s still not enough to begin a serious discussion about when business and schools can reopen.

New Jersey currently has 66 public testing sites.

“But we need to do more,” said Murphy. “We need reliable, safe, quick access to testing for everyone and we need it everywhere, particularly as we begin wargaming and thinking through that process of how and when and what we need in place, particularly from a healthcare infrastructure, begin to responsibly begin to reopen our state.”

Murphy said he understands the frustration many residents feel about testing availability.

“If you are in one of those long lines and are frustrated, I don’t blame you. You should be and so am I,” Murphy said. “We need more support for testing. We’ve played a very tough hand about as well as it can be played … We can’t begin to think about reopening unless the resources that we get, in particular the cooperation and resources we get from the federal government, are a lot more robust than they have been.

“There is no question that testing anywhere in our country is not nearly where it needs to be and New Jersey is no exception,” he added.

The governor said for those who are struggling with the long wait times at some of the locations, the site at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel has not been hitting its 500-test maximum consistently, so residents should consider making the trip over there.

The PNC Bank Arts testing site will be open Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. The site at Bergen Community College will be open at 8:00 a.m. People seeking testing there must be a state resident and showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

The governor announced a new PBA site for first responder testing opened at American Dream, in addition to already existing sites in Deptford and Somerset. First responders with registered logins can get more information at njpba.adlabscovidtest.com.

For a list of all public testing sites, see covid19.nj.gov/testing.

As for the virus’ spread, a map Murphy showed to reporters indicates much of the state is making real strides with its social distancing guidelines. The spread is slowing in the northern and central parts of the state for the most part, but more vigilance needs to be shown in the south.

“The curve is beginning to flatten. … We have to keep our foot on the gas. We have to stay at home. Absolutely, stay at home, unless it is essential for us to get out,” Murphy said.

He stressed the continued use of face coverings and staying six feet apart when compelled to go out in public.

“Let’s only go through this once. … Again, if we keep it up, I know without any equivocation that we will come through this as strong as we’ve ever been before,” the governor said.

On the workforce front, the governor said the Department of Labor is working to help a record number of people filing for unemployment — 576,904 applications in just the past three weeks. The department has initiated more automated processes to determine eligibility.

“No one is going to lose one single penny of benefits they deserve,” Murphy said.

He said the additional $600 per week courtesy of the Federal Cares Act was to begin hitting accounts on Tuesday. The governor reminded residents they can’t choose to collect if employment at their current place of work is available.

In all, New Jersey has nearly 69,000 positive cases of coronavirus. As of 10 p.m. Monday, there were 8,185 hospitalizations, with 1,026 on ventilators. On a positive note, another 514 patients were discharged.

The death toll in the state is now at 2,805.