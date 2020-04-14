



— New York City’s coronavirus death toll is now above 10,000 after officials added thousands of people who hadn’t been previously counted.

On Tuesday, 3,778 people were added to the city’s COVID-19 death toll. These people are considered “probable” to have had COVID-19 but were never tested.

The change came after officials acknowledged the statistics failed to account for people dying at home, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports.

The city’s health commissioner said in a statement that data “will help determine the scale and scope of the epidemic and guide us in our decisions.”

Exact numbers have always been in question because of the issue of accessibility to testing. Many people who believe they’ve had the virus couldn’t get tested.

The city is asking people to self-report on its website.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a firm in Indiana will be able to provide the city with 50,000 test kits every week and more will be made right here in New York City.

MORE: ‘Made In NY’ Initiative, Midwest Firm To Give NYC 100,000 COVID-19 Testing Kits A Week

“Starting in a few weeks, we will be producing, here in New York City, 50,000 test kits per week,” the mayor said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In the meantime, nursing homes continue to report large numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Statewide, there have been nearly 2,500 deaths in nursing homes and adult care facilities.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams say they’ve received calls from people concerned that dead patients are sometimes left in their beds.

MORE: Officials Told ‘Bodies Being Piled Up In Nursing Homes’ As Desperate Families Face Silence

They’re asking the state to mandate homes enable video communication with residents, provide PPE to staff and conduct random inspections.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211

Essential workers are also succumbing to the virus in growing numbers — at least 59 transportation workers, 23 members of the NYPD, and five members of the FDNY, including EMT Gregory Hodge, a 24-year veteran of the department and a 9/11 first responder.

More than charts, lists and data, each number represents a person who will now be missed.