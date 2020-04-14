



— A Long Island woman says she fought for every breath while trying to beat COVID-19

Francine Quinn is finally home from the hospital, but getting there wasn’t easy.

“When you’re battling for your life, you’re not really thinking of much else besides getting to the next day,” Quinn told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

The battle began for the 41-year-old on March 22.

“My temperature was 100.1 and I instantly burst into tears,” Quinn said.

She was expecting the worst, but with a shortage of coronavirus tests, she was given antibiotics and told to ride out her symptoms at her Commack home.

A week later, when it became hard to breathe, her doctor friend suggested that she go to the hospital.

“I think that was the scariest part for me, just knowing that going in there I was going to be alone,” Quinn said.

But her first-floor room at Good Samaritan Hospital meant her wife could wave through the window, the light on her darkest days.

“I was worried at the point where they had to turn up my oxygen saturation. The oxygen was so high and I had the rebreather mask over my face,” Quinn said.

After more than a week in the hospital, medical staff suggested Quinn try to breathe without oxygen, and she did. She immediately turned to her doctor.

“I said, ‘Is it good enough to go home? She said, ‘Yeah, you can go home today,’ and I was like, ‘Wait, did you say I can go home today!?'” she said.

As Quinn was taken out of her room, nurses and medical staff cheered.

“I had my hand on my chest because it was really overwhelming to see so much love and so much happiness because as much as the patients are suffering, the staff are suffering too,” Quinn said.

She says the unrelenting support of the medical staff and the outpouring of love is what kept her going.

“Don’t let the fear overcome you. Focus on all of the love you have and let that try and bring you home,” Quinn said.

It brought her home, now a survivor spreading a message of hope.