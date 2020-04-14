



It’s a familiar song many people know and love. Now the 1985 hit “We are the World,” by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, has some local flair.

More than 70 musicians on Long Island brought their talents together from a distance to create a so-called “quarantine mix.” They recorded snippets from their homes in places like Huntington, Levittown and Smithtown to show we may be separated right now, but we’re still united.

“Our family friends – Adam Seely and Kristin Seely – I got an email from them a couple weeks ago,” Huntington music teacher Corina Antonucci said. “’We have an idea, we want to do this song. Here are the instructions, just send us a video clip of you doing this, and we’re going to put it all together in one clip.’”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The creators said they “hope this heals your heart just a little bit.”

“New York is the biggest hot spot for where everything is right now. Just know people are still out there, staying positive and trying to bring hopes up for other people is what we need right now,” said Antonucci.

People are certainly enjoying it. The video was posted on YouTube on Sunday and has been shared all over social media with tens of thousands of views already.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“Everyone is just coming together, every different country. We’re just trying to get through this all together,” Antonucci said. “It was 1,100 views to about 40,000 in a matter of four hours.

“It’s just been getting shared by everyone. Immediately, I’ve had comments of ‘thank you for sharing this, I’m crying right now, thank you for spreading all this hope and joy,’” she added.

Something we could all use during this uncertain time.