NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Among those adjusting to new lifestyles, students and recent graduates are experiencing uncertainty. CBS2’s Elle McLogan reached out to several young people looking to start careers amid the global pandemic.
Sajdah Jones had just landed her dream job when the position disappeared. Lena Mersereau said an emotional goodbye to her classmates when her senior year of college was cut short. Brown University shortstop Rich Ciufo, Jr. was hoping to get drafted when his baseball season was terminated. In a time of crisis, Jayne Guarino and John Fallon found an opportunity to serve their Long Island community across generations.
If you’d like to get involved with Operation Infinity as a volunteer or grocery recipient, find the group at Facebook.com/OperationInfinityLI.