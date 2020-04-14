Comments
We’re in for a much quieter day with light winds and a mix of sun and clouds. It will be nearly 10 degrees cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Low pressure offshore will graze the area tonight and bring a little rain to the area. It may be just cold enough N&W to support some wet snow flakes, but we’re expecting little to no accumulation from this.
The rain/snow showers wrap up early tomorrow morning; clouds give way to partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be down several more degrees… low 50s.
A weak disturbance moves through tomorrow night into Thursday and will try to deliver a little rain/snow shower activity once again, but this one looks even less productive.