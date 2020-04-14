Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First responders across our area have been showing each other support throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, a hospital in the Bronx received a special delivery.
Dozens of members from the Police Benevolent Association visited Jacobi Medical Center, delivering hundreds of sandwiches and other items for doctors and nurses.
PBA President Pat Lynch said the staff at Jacobi has been there for officers on some of their darkest days and that now it was their turn to show the hospital workers the same kind of support.