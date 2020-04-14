Comments
LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Hospital workers in New Jersey got a much-needed boost Tuesday from their fellow first responders.
Sirens blared as more than 50 fire trucks, police vehicles and ambulances rode by Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.
The procession included first responders from nearly two dozen towns.
Doctors and nurses came outside to cheer and salute them back.