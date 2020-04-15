



Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that trend line of coronavirus cases is improving, but reopening the economy and a “new normal” in society won’t be possible until there’s a massive increase in testing.

Total hospitalizations have dipped a little, though are still more than 18,000. ICU admissions and intubations are also down.

“The good news is – great news, in my opinion – is we can control the spread. That’s great news,” Cuomo said. “But we still have about 2,000 people a day who are new diagnosis coming into the hospital system. So it is still a serious public health issue.”

There were an additional 752 deaths yesterday.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“The health care situation has stabilized. The fears of overwhelming the health care system has not happened, thanks to the phenomenal work of our front line workers, thanks to all the additional capacity that the hospital system created,” Cuomo said. “People are still getting infected, but we have the infection spread down to a manageable number. We’ve accomplished that.”

Cuomo said the state has to “build a bridge from where we are to the reopening of economy,” which he said will be a “new normal.”

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“It’s over when we have a vaccine. It’s over when people know I’m 100% safe and I don’t have to worry about this,” Cuomo said. A vaccine is expected in 12-18 months, and New York is “all in” to help expedite that process.

“You need a place to test it in large numbers, think of New York,” he said.

Cuomo said the reopening will be in phases based on public health safety and the infection rate.

“When you relax that social distancing, you could very well see an increase in the infection rate,” he said.

The key will be a whole new industry of testing, he said.

Cuomo said New York has done more than 500,000 tests so far, and points out New York state has 19 million people. That reveals the scale of the challenge ahead on mass testing.

“We can’t do it yet. That is the unvarnished truth,” Cuomo said. “I’m telling you, we can’t do it without federal support.”