



Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday New York City is launching a $170 million new initiative to tackle food insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

De Blasio said approximately 500,000 New Yorkers lost their livelihood in the last few weeks and their money is running out, if it hasn’t already.

“So for more and more New Yorkers, we’re hearing this all the time, people are literally asking ‘Where’s my next meal coming from?'” de Blasio said. “I want to affirm to everyone out there who is feeling that fear, to everyone who is dealing with that problem even if they couldn’t have imagined just weeks ago that they would be dealing with it, here is the simple mission of New York City government, and I pledge to you, and I’m very confident in making this pledge, we will not allow any New Yorker to go hungry.”

“I hope everyone listening will understand, literally, we will not let anyone go hungry. And if anybody in your life needs food, we will get it to them. We have to make sure that word is spread,” de Blasio said. “We need to make sure everyone gets that message.”

De Blasio announced a $170 million initiative “to make sure every New Yorker gets what they need and no New Yorker goes hungry.”

De Blasio said that he expects the amount New Yorkers who will need food will continue to grow as time goes forward. In April alone, 10 million meals are expected to be served to New Yorkers for free, he said. That number is expected grow to 10-15 million in May.

The city has registered 11,000 licensed TLC for-hire drivers to deliver food to people in greatest need.

“These drivers are doing that, helping us feed people, they’re being paid by the shift, so they’re getting money back in their pockets so they can feed their families in turn,” the mayor said.

The city is spending $50 million to create “an emergency food reserve” for the city, which will allow purchasing of 18 million “shelf stable meals” to be kept in reserve in the event the food supply chain is disrupted.

De Blasio said the city is working to get personal protective equipment to grocery store workers. He said he was calling on all supermarkets and groceries to require customers wear face coverings when they’re in the store.

“I want to make sure New Yorkers are clear: Our supply chain is stable,” said food czar Kathryn Garcia. “The supply chain is adjusting to what we decided to buy that was very, very different than what we had ever bought before, so it is rapidly adjusting.”

