NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Transport Workers Union have reached a deal to provide a COVID-19 death benefit for employees.
The MTA will pay a $500,000 lump sum to the families of those who were on the job Feb. 1 or later and died after being infected with the virus.
“We can’t bring back our heroic co-workers but we can make sure their families are taken care of, “ Local 100 President Tony Utano said in a statement. “We will continue to fight in Albany for additional benefits to help the families left behind and to further honor our lost heroes’ great sacrifice to this city and state.”
Nearly 60 transit workers have died, including three dozen bus and subway employees.
Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged the federal government to create a COVID-19 Heroes Compensation Fund, like the one established after 9/11, for all essential workers and their families.