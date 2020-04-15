Comments
BAYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are seeking the public’s help solving a homicide investigation on Long Island.
BAYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are seeking the public’s help solving a homicide investigation on Long Island.
Nassau County police say a newborn baby was found dead inside a plastic bag on Ferry Beach in Bayville.
A man made the disturbing discovery around 4:50 a.m. Saturday while walking his dog near South Beach and Bayville avenues.
The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have not released any further details.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477) or visiting this website.