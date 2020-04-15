Comments
We’ll see a little rain south and east of the city early this morning, then clouds give way to partly/mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be running a little cooler, too… just the low 50s.
There’s a slight chance of a passing shower tonight; a few snow showers are possible N&W. It will be colder, too, with temps dipping into the 30s.
For tomorrow, expect partly to mostly sunny skies, a stray shower and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Then on Friday, expect a dry morning with a little rain filling in during the afternoon and evening.