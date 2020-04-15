Coronavirus UpdateNYC Death Toll Rises Above 10,000 After Officials Add Thousands Of Previously Uncounted Victims
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York’s Public Library had to close its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, but readership is up as people take advantage of e-books.

Library officials say the most sought after book is “Becoming” by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Top 5 most read:

  • “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
  • “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover
  • “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
  • “Deacon King Kong: A Novel” by James McBride
  • “The Testaments: The Sequel to the Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

The library is also offering virtual tutoring and help with homework.

Click here for more information about the library’s digital resources.

